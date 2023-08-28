LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio chefs will represent at this year’s Austin Food & Wine festival, Nov. 4-5

This year's Alamo City heavy hitters include Nicola Blaque of The Jerk Shack, Jason Dady of Jardin and Botika's Geronimo Lopez.

By on Mon, Aug 28, 2023 at 10:55 am

click to enlarge Kristina Zhao of DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar participated in last year's Fire Pit portion of the fest. - Dusana Risovic for Austin Food and Wine
Dusana Risovic for Austin Food and Wine
Kristina Zhao of DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar participated in last year's Fire Pit portion of the fest.
A heavy-hitting roster of San Antonio culinary talent will show off their skills at this year’s Austin Food & Wine Festival, scheduled for Nov. 4-5.

The sprawling outdoor culinary gathering's new Made In Texas tailgate-inspired tasting event will feature eats cooked over an open flame by San Antonio chefs Nicola Blaque of The Jerk Shack, Cured’s Steve McHugh and Jason Dady of Jardin and Two Bros BBQ.

Featured San Antonio chefs for the 2023 iteration of the live-fire cooking event Fire Pit include Dady, Leo Davila of Stixs & Stone, Hotel Emma pastry pro Sofia Tejeda, Esaul Ramos of 2M Smokehouse BBQ and Adrian Abella and Camille De Los Reyes of Sari-Sari Supper Club.

James Beard Award-nominated chefs Diego Galicia and Rico Torres of Mixtli will return to the Austin Food & Wine demo tent, which is part of the festival’s main event: the Chef Showcase. Meanwhile, other SA heavyweights including Botika chef Geronimo Lopez, Kristina Zhao of DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar and Anne Ng and Jeremy Mandrell of Bakery Lorraine will be present for cooking demos.

Now in its 12th year, the Austin Food & Wine Festival benefits the Texas Food & Wine Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering awareness and innovation in the Central Texas food and wine community through grants, educational programming and events.

Tickets to the fest range from $275 to $750 at the Austin Food & Wine Festival website. Individual Saturday and Sunday passes are already sold out, but Weekender and VIP tickets are still available.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

