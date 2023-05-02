San Antonio Current's Flavor is back May 4, featuring bigger-than-ever Culinary Showdown

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Chef-prepared bites, as well as wine and beer, DJ sets and the sprawling grounds of the San Antonio Museum of Art create an evening of food-driven revelry.

Theannual San Antonio Flavor event will return to the grounds of the San Antonio Museum of Art, featuring bites and cocktails from nearly 30 of the Alamo City's most popular restaurants.This year's live, onstage Culinary Showdown will be the biggest yet, pitting five superstar chefs — and their celebrity sous chefs — against each other for the coveted title of Flavor Champion.Hosted by KENS5's Maggie Laughlin, San Antonio Flavor will give celebs including KSAT's Meteorologist Mike Osterhage,star Mayra Farrett and local influencer Donovan Thomson their chance in the culinary spotlight.Chef-prepared bites, as well as wine and beer, DJ sets and the sprawling grounds of the San Antonio Museum of Art create an evening of food-driven revelry.