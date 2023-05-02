Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio Current's Flavor is back May 4, featuring bigger-than-ever Culinary Showdown

The Culinary Showdown pits five superstar chefs — and their celebrity sous chefs — against each other for the coveted title of Flavor Champion.

By on Tue, May 2, 2023 at 1:23 pm

Chef-prepared bites, as well as wine and beer, DJ sets and the sprawling grounds of the San Antonio Museum of Art create an evening of food-driven revelry.
Jaime Monzon
Chef-prepared bites, as well as wine and beer, DJ sets and the sprawling grounds of the San Antonio Museum of Art create an evening of food-driven revelry.
The Current's annual San Antonio Flavor event will return to the grounds of the San Antonio Museum of Art, featuring bites and cocktails from nearly 30 of the Alamo City's most popular restaurants.

This year's live, onstage Culinary Showdown will be the biggest yet, pitting five superstar chefs — and their celebrity sous chefs — against each other for the coveted title of Flavor Champion.

Hosted by KENS5's Maggie Laughlin, San Antonio Flavor will give celebs including KSAT's Meteorologist Mike Osterhage, Texicanas star Mayra Farrett and local influencer Donovan Thomson their chance in the culinary spotlight.

Chef-prepared bites, as well as wine and beer, DJ sets and the sprawling grounds of the San Antonio Museum of Art create an evening of food-driven revelry.

Sold out, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., sacurrentflavor.com.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

