San Antonio food writer unveils cookbook featuring recipes from high-profile local chefs

click to enlarge Jessica Attie Clementine's gnocchi is one of the recipes featured in San Antonio Cooks

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Figure 1 Publishing San Antonio Cooks is available for pre-order now.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Figure 1 Publishing Author Julia Rosenfeld’s career includes fourteen years as a restaurant reviewer.

Veteran Alamo City food journalist Julia Rosenfeld is releasing a cookbook featuring more than 80 recipes from notable local chefs and cocktail gurus.(Figure 1 Publishing) will drop Nov. 22, showcasing recipes from culinary powerhouses including Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar’s Kristina Zhao, Best Quality Daughter’s Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin and Quealy Watson, Clementine power couple Elise and John Russ, and Lala’s Gorditas owner Steven Pizzini.Rosenfeld, who also owns culinary tour company Food Chick Tours , sought to include a wide sampling of San Antonio flavors, ranging from Mexican street corn and beef shank barbacoa to Asian dumplings and chocolate banana cream pie.“The diversity of our restaurants reflects San Antonio’s friendly and inclusive culture,” Rosenfeld said in a press release. “These are some of my favorite dining spots anywhere, and some of the most passionate chefs you’ll ever know. I’m thrilled Figure 1 offered me an opportunity to share their stories and recipes with a wider audience.”Rosenfeld’s career includes 14 years as a restaurant reviewer for outlets including, Zagat and the San Antonio Report. She's also served as a writing instructor at the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio. In 2014, Rosenfeld coauthored her first cookbook,, with chef Ross Burtwell.Now, in addition to writing, she introduces food lovers to the city’s chefs, artisans and producers through her seven-year-old Food Chick Tours.is the latest in the award-winning City Cooks series from Vancouver-based Figure 1, which has churned out similar collections such asandis now available for pre-order at $32.95 through Amazon and Barnes & Noble in advance of its street date.