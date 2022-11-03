San Antonio food writer unveils cookbook featuring recipes from high-profile local chefs

San Antonio Cooks includes more than 80 recipes from notable chefs and cocktail experts.

By on Thu, Nov 3, 2022 at 12:44 pm

click to enlarge Clementine's gnocchi is one of the recipes featured in San Antonio Cooks - Jessica Attie
Jessica Attie
Clementine's gnocchi is one of the recipes featured in San Antonio Cooks
Veteran Alamo City food journalist Julia Rosenfeld is releasing a cookbook featuring more than 80 recipes from notable local chefs and cocktail gurus.

San Antonio Cooks (Figure 1 Publishing) will drop Nov. 22, showcasing recipes from culinary powerhouses including Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar’s Kristina Zhao, Best Quality Daughter’s Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin and Quealy Watson, Clementine power couple Elise and John Russ, and Lala’s Gorditas owner Steven Pizzini.
click to enlarge San Antonio Cooks is available for pre-order now. - Courtesy Photo / Figure 1 Publishing
Courtesy Photo / Figure 1 Publishing
San Antonio Cooks is available for pre-order now.

Rosenfeld, who also owns culinary tour company Food Chick Tours, sought to include a wide sampling of San Antonio flavors, ranging from Mexican street corn and beef shank barbacoa to Asian dumplings and chocolate banana cream pie.

“The diversity of our restaurants reflects San Antonio’s friendly and inclusive culture,” Rosenfeld said in a press release. “These are some of my favorite dining spots anywhere, and some of the most passionate chefs you’ll ever know. I’m thrilled Figure 1 offered me an opportunity to share their stories and recipes with a wider audience.”

click to enlarge Author Julia Rosenfeld’s career includes fourteen years as a restaurant reviewer. - Courtesy Photo / Figure 1 Publishing
Courtesy Photo / Figure 1 Publishing
Author Julia Rosenfeld’s career includes fourteen years as a restaurant reviewer.
Rosenfeld’s career includes 14 years as a restaurant reviewer for outlets including San Antonio Magazine, Zagat and the San Antonio Report. She's also served as a writing instructor at the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio. In 2014, Rosenfeld coauthored her first cookbook, Texas Hill Country Cuisine: Flavors from the Cabernet Grill Texas Wine Country Restaurant, with chef Ross Burtwell.

Now, in addition to writing, she introduces food lovers to the city’s chefs, artisans and producers through her seven-year-old Food Chick Tours.

San Antonio Cooks is the latest in the award-winning City Cooks series from Vancouver-based Figure 1, which has churned out similar collections such as Miami Cooks, Phoenix Cooks, Seattle Cooks and Portland Cooks.

San Antonio Cooks is now available for pre-order at $32.95 through Amazon and Barnes & Noble in advance of its street date.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
