San Antonio grocer H-E-B rolls out tortilla throw blanket once again

The quirky 55-inch round blanket, designed to look like a giant flour tortilla, was first introduced in 2019 and sold out almost immediately.
A total of 11 stores in the San Antonio area are carrying the blanket, including eight H-E-B Plus stores, according to the fan account. For those looking to buy online, the item runs $16.64 on the H-E-B website.
H-E-B Obsessed's comment section racked up more than 300 comments from people excited about the blanket's return.
Should anyone want a relaxing sensory experience to help unwind while cozying up with their tortilla blanket, H-E-B also offers a Butter Tortilla-scented candle. Those start at $5.20 each.
