San Antonio grocer H-E-B rolls out tortilla throw blanket once again

A total of 11 stores in the San Antonio area are reportedly carrying the blanket, and it's also available online.

Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 4:59 pm

The throw blanket will run H-E-B fanatics just under $20. - Instagram / HEB_Obsessed
Instagram / HEB_Obsessed
The throw blanket will run H-E-B fanatics just under $20.
San Antonio-based supermarket chain H-E-B has brought back one of its most puro novelty items, the tortilla throw blanket, according to a report from online fan account H-E-B Obsessed.

The quirky 55-inch round blanket, designed to look like a giant flour tortilla, was first introduced in 2019 and sold out almost immediately.


“IT’S BACKKKKKKK!,” H-E-B Obsessed's Facebook post said. “The HEB tortilla blanket! Literally standing in the store at HEB Plus Lakeline north of Austin right now. So many people wanted this blanket and very few got one last time they were spotted.”

A total of 11 stores in the San Antonio area are carrying the blanket, including eight H-E-B Plus stores, according to the fan account. For those looking to buy online, the item runs $16.64 on the H-E-B website.

H-E-B Obsessed's comment section racked up more than 300 comments from people excited about the blanket's return.

Should anyone want a relaxing sensory experience to help unwind while cozying up with their tortilla blanket, H-E-B also offers a Butter Tortilla-scented candle. Those start at $5.20 each.

