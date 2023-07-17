San Antonio hotdog stand El Weinecero introduces the Wembynaso

click to enlarge
Instagram / @el_weinecero
The Wembynaso stretches 18-inches tucked inside a french baguette
Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama continues to have a profound impact on the Alamo City.
In late June, downtown hot dog cart El Weinecero took to social media
to unveil its latest creation, the Wembynaso
.
For $25, fans of Wembanyama can gobble down an all beef frank wrapped with bacon and topped with sautéed onions, crispy fried onions and Gruyere cheese sauce on an 18-inch French baguette.
Those with less of an appetite can grab the 9-inch Wembynaso Jr.
for $15.
The Wembynaso is the latest creation inspired by the Spurs rookie
. Following the news of his arrival in San Antonio, several murals, songs and jerseys have been made in honor of the French athlete.
Glizzy fans can get the Wembynaso at El Weinecero, 507 East Houston Street.
