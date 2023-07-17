Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio hotdog stand El Weinecero introduces the Wembynaso

The Wembynaso will set customers back $25.

By on Mon, Jul 17, 2023 at 3:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Wembynaso stretches 18-inches tucked inside a french baguette - Instagram / @el_weinecero
Instagram / @el_weinecero
The Wembynaso stretches 18-inches tucked inside a french baguette
Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama continues to have a profound impact on the Alamo City.

In late June, downtown hot dog cart El Weinecero took to social media to unveil its latest creation, the Wembynaso.

For $25, fans of Wembanyama can gobble down an all beef frank wrapped with bacon and topped with sautéed onions, crispy fried onions and Gruyere cheese sauce on an 18-inch French baguette.

Those with less of an appetite can grab the 9-inch Wembynaso Jr. for $15.

The Wembynaso is the latest creation inspired by the Spurs rookie. Following the news of his arrival in San Antonio, several murals, songs and jerseys have been made in honor of the French athlete. 

Glizzy fans can get the Wembynaso at El Weinecero, 507 East Houston Street.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's High Street Wine Co. closed for expansion, will reopen Sept. 1

By Nina Rangel

High Street Wine is located at Pearl.

Chispa haven El Mirasol to open new San Antonio-area location

By Nina Rangel

A rendering of El Mirasol's upcoming Boerne location.

San Antonio-based Pizza Patrón plans massive expansion

By Nina Rangel

Locally-based Pizza Patrón is planning a massive expansion.

Bucc-ee's, Barbie: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Margot Robbie as Barbie in the 2023 film.

Also in Food & Drink

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us