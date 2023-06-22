VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Coach Gregg Popovich checks out newest Spurs mural as Wemby fever grips San Antonio

The latest Spurs themed mural can be found at Southtown 101.

By on Thu, Jun 22, 2023 at 4:08 pm

San Antonio street artist Colton Valentine got quite a surprise when Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich stopped by Southtown 101 to check out his mural of Victor Wembanyama on Wednesday.
Instagram/ colton_valentine_
San Antonio street artist Colton Valentine got quite a surprise when Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich stopped by Southtown 101 to check out his mural of Victor Wembanyama on Wednesday.
San Antonio in the midst of Wemby fever.

But perhaps no one is more anxious to welcome French hoops phenomenon Victor Wembanyama to San Antonio than Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich, who stopped by a mural being painted of the projected No. 1 draft pick on Wednesday.

San Antonio artist Colton Valentine was wrapping up work on the Wembanyama mural spray painted on the side of Southtown 101, located at 101 Pereida St., when the Hall of Coach NBA coach stopped by to check out the artwork.

"Coach pulled up," Valentine wrote on an Instagram post. "Let's gooo!"

The usually stern and no-nonsense Popovich allowed Valentine to snap a selfie with him. Perhaps more surprisingly, Coach Pop smiled for the photo.

"You're stamped, bro," Instagram user @spurholic commented on Valentine's photo. "That's the godfather of San Antonio. In Pop we trust. And he doesn't even smile for anybody. Ask the media."

Pop, much like everyone else in San Antonio, appeared to be in a good mood ahead of the NBA Draft on Thursday, in which most analysts expect the Silver and Black to use their first No. 1 pick in 26 years on Wembanyama, who many consider a generational talent on par with LeBron James.

Several draft watch parties are planned for Thursday in the Alamo City. Sports fans can watch the NBA Draft starting at 7 p.m. Central Time on ESPN.

