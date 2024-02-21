San Antonio Icehouse Week returns with giveaways, discounts and more

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Icehouse Week was created in 2022 by Jody Newman and Kent Oliver.

San Antonio's laid-back attitude and day drinking-conducive weather have ensured the longevity of its icehouse tradition.

San Antonio's Third Annual Icehouse Week will celebrate these approachable and neighborhood-focused watering holes with discounts, giveaways and parties. This year's event will run Feb. 23-March 3.

Created in 2022 by Jody Newman — co-owner of The Friendly Spot and Bruno's Dive Bar — and Dakota Eastside Icehouse proprietor Kent Oliver, Icehouse Week looks to support small businesses recovering from the pandemic while celebrating the open-air drinking spots central to South Texas culture.

As with previous iterations, this year's 10-day celebration will bring together familiar participants including Bruno's Dive Bar, Old Main Icehouse and Babcock Social Pub, which will offer drink specials and donate a portion of proceeds to San Antonio nonprofit LiftFund.

LiftFund aids small businesses by providing credit and services to entrepreneurs unable to access loans from commercial sources. The group also provides leadership and innovation within the microlending industry.

New to this year's Icehouse Week is the launch of a free online application available via the App Store and Google Play. The app provides an interactive map of participating icehouses and gives users the ability to check in to each location, racking up points toward prizes and giveaways.

Each check-in also counts toward a special Icehouse Week competition. The first Bexar County resident to visit all participating icehouses by March 3 — or whoever visits the most by that date — will win $500.

A full list of participants and other details is available online at saicehouseweek.com.

The Current is a co-sponsor of San Antonio Icehouse Week.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed