San Antonio McDonald's stores selling Fiesta medals to raise cash for Ronald McDonald House

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / McDonald’s Sales from McDonald’s 2022 Fiesta medals will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio.

Although Fiesta San Antonio is essentially a homespun party with a purpose, that doesn't stop national chains from using it to fundraise for local charities.Participating McDonald’s stores are selling $8 Fiesta medals featuring San Antonio landmarks and a heart-shaped package of the chain's french fries. All proceeds will help support Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio, which provides accommodations for families of children receiving essential medical services.“Fiesta and our Fiesta Medals have long played an iconic role in our beloved community,” Alamo City McDonald’s owner-operator Maria Acosta said in a release.According to Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio, the charity helps 4,600 critically and chronically ill kids and their family members annually, saving $2.1 million in lodging expenses.