VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio Museum of Art's latest exhibition will feature one-night-only bier garten

The pop-up bier garden will feature live musical performances, a vendor market, beer-themed gallery tours and — naturally — a cash bar serving beer.

By on Thu, Jun 22, 2023 at 1:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge SAMA front exterior. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Museum of Art
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Museum of Art
SAMA front exterior.
Prost! The San Antonio Museum of Art's latest exhibition, "Still Brewing Art," will bring beer aficionados and art lovers together for a pop-up bier garden on Friday, July 14.

click to enlarge Green glove with dark beer, on loan from The Gambrinus - Company, is part of Still Brewing Art. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Museum of Art
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Museum of Art
Green glove with dark beer, on loan from The GambrinusCompany, is part of Still Brewing Art.
"Still Brewing Art" will highlight SAMA's history as the first and only accredited art museum housed in a historical brewery, museum officials said. The limited-time exhibition will display large-format brewery posters as well as rare pre-Prohibition objects from San Antonio's Lone Star Brewery, historic photographs and site plans from 1976 that were used during the one-time brewery’s transformation into a museum.

To celebrate the exhibition, the museum will host a one-night-only pop-up bier garden with live music by local Indie Latin group Volcán!, a live performance by German singing society Beethoven Männerchor, a vendor market and cash bar provided by Stout House. Museum officials also will lead beer-themed gallery tours, art activities and bar games. Food writer Ruvani de Silva will be on hand for a series of Sip n’ Learn talks.

The SAMA Bier Garten will operate from 6-8 p.m. Access is free for museum members and complimentary for non-members with same-day museum admission.

Still Brewing Art will be on view at SAMA, 200 W. Jones Ave., from June 30 through Sept. 3.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Grand opening for San Antonio Irish Pub Francis Bogside set for Friday June 23

By Brandon Rodriguez

Adjacent to the main barroom, Francis Bogside includes a secondary room with extensive wine offerings.

San Antonio all-you-can-eat sushi spot Izumi opens new location in nearby Schertz

By Nina Rangel

Izumi Sushi & Hibachi is known for its massive sushi boats and its all-you-can-eat pricing.

Big Hops New Braunfels is holding Saturday silent auction so it can stay in business

By Nina Rangel

Big Hops New Braunfels is holding Saturday silent auction so it can stay in business

Nationally lauded local brunch spot Comfort Cafe opening third San Antonio location in Leon Valley

By Nina Rangel

Pay-what-you-can charity restaurant Comfort Cafe serves up classic breakfast and lunch foods including pancakes.

Also in Food & Drink

Summer Sipping: These cocktails create a perfect remedy for San Antonio's scorching heat

By Nina Rangel

Summertime fruit is perfect for muddling and juicing for a boozy libation.

El Pastor Es Mi Señor is worthy of its recent inclusion in Neflix's Taco Chronicles

By Ron Bechtol

El Pastor Es Mi Señor was featured in the latest iteration of Netflix's Taco Chronicles.

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us