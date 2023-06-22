San Antonio Museum of Art's latest exhibition will feature one-night-only bier garten

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Museum of Art
SAMA front exterior.
Prost! The San Antonio Museum of Art's latest exhibition, "Still Brewing Art
," will bring beer aficionados and art lovers together for a pop-up bier garden on Friday, July 14.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Museum of Art
Green glove with dark beer, on loan from The GambrinusCompany, is part of Still Brewing Art.
"Still Brewing Art" will highlight SAMA's history as the first and only accredited art museum housed in a historical brewery, museum officials said. The limited-time exhibition will display large-format brewery posters as well as rare pre-Prohibition objects from San Antonio's Lone Star Brewery, historic photographs and site plans from 1976 that were used during the one-time brewery’s transformation into a museum.
To celebrate the exhibition, the museum will host a one-night-only pop-up bier garden with live music by local Indie Latin group Volcán!, a live performance by German singing society Beethoven Männerchor, a vendor market and cash bar provided by Stout House. Museum officials also will lead beer-themed gallery tours, art activities and bar games. Food writer Ruvani de Silva will be on hand for a series of Sip n’ Learn talks.
The SAMA Bier Garten will operate from 6-8 p.m. Access is free for museum members and complimentary for non-members with same-day museum admission.
Still Brewing Art will be on view at SAMA, 200 W. Jones Ave., from June 30 through Sept. 3.
