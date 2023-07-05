San Antonio nightspot The Squeezebox closing permanently at end of July

Owner Aaron Peña shared the news on Instagram, citing “two years of construction and prolonged city inaction” as “the final death blow” to his bar.
Peña has been among the most outspoken business owners about the delayed construction that’s plagued bars and restaurants along the Strip. Although city officials initially said the project would only take six months or so, sections of the street remained closed for two years, and sidewalks to some businesses were reduced to rubble during the process.
Although the Squeezebox outlasted the COVID-19 pandemic, Peña said in his Instagram post that construction-related losses from the prolonged city project were "too great to recover from.”
The bar, located at 2806 N. St. Mary's St., will host parties throughout July to go out with a bang, Peña said.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed