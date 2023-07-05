Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio nightspot The Squeezebox closing permanently at end of July

The losses from the city's long-delayed construction on St. Mary's Street were “too great to recover from,” owner Aaron Peña said.

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 12:42 pm

Lights shine on a mural inside The Squeezebox.
Instagram / thesqueezebox_sa
Lights shine on a mural inside The Squeezebox.
The Squeezebox — a seven-year-old haven for oldies, dancing and cocktails on the St. Mary's Strip — will close at month's end.

Owner Aaron Peña shared the news on Instagram, citing “two years of construction and prolonged city inaction” as “the final death blow” to his bar.

Peña has been among the most outspoken business owners about the delayed construction that’s plagued bars and restaurants along the Strip. Although city officials initially said the project would only take six months or so, sections of the street remained closed for two years, and sidewalks to some businesses were reduced to rubble during the process.
Although the Squeezebox outlasted the COVID-19 pandemic, Peña said in his Instagram post that construction-related losses from the prolonged city project were "too great to recover from.”

The bar, located at 2806 N. St. Mary's St., will host parties throughout July to go out with a bang, Peña said.

