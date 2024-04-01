Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio Pakistani restaurant Kohinoor teases that it may close permanently

'These are the final few hours remaining to enjoy food cooked with love at Kohinoor,' the business said in a social media post.

By on Mon, Apr 1, 2024 at 10:21 am

Kohinoor Tawa & Grill may shut its doors soon, according to a Facebook post. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Kohinoor Tawa & Grill may shut its doors soon, according to a Facebook post.
Northwest San Antonio's Kohinoor Tawa & Grill may shut its doors soon, according to a late Sunday social media post.

The eatery, known for using made-to-order 100% Halal meat, shared the news in a cryptic Facebook post that read, in part, "These are the final few hours remaining to enjoy food cooked with love at Kohinoor. We thank you, San Antonio, for treasuring us and giving us your business."

The Current reached out to the business directly for details but got no immediate response.

Known for Pakistani faves such as grilled meats, tawa (or griddle) dishes and curries along with fragrant rice, breads and wraps, Kohinoor once operated two San Antonio locations. Its flagship location off Starcrest has long since closed, but the 9425 Fredericksburg Road restaurant is still actively listed as open on Google Business and Facebook.

We'll keep you updated here as we learn more.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

March 20, 2024

