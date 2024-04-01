San Antonio Pakistani restaurant Kohinoor teases that it may close permanently

Screen Capture / Google Maps
Kohinoor Tawa & Grill may shut its doors soon, according to a Facebook post.
Northwest San Antonio's Kohinoor Tawa & Grill may shut its doors soon, according to a late Sunday social media post.
The eatery, known for using made-to-order 100% Halal meat, shared the news in a cryptic Facebook post that read, in part, "These are the final few hours remaining to enjoy food cooked with love at Kohinoor. We thank you, San Antonio, for treasuring us and giving us your business."
reached out to the business directly for details but got no immediate response.
Known for Pakistani faves such as grilled meats, tawa (or griddle) dishes and curries along with fragrant rice, breads and wraps, Kohinoor once operated two San Antonio locations. Its flagship location off Starcrest has long since closed, but the 9425 Fredericksburg Road restaurant is still actively listed as open on Google Business and Facebook.
