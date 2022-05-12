Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio paleta mainstay El Paraiso raises prices for only second time in 38 years

Paletas from the SA fave are now 60 cents each, up from the 50 cents they were for decades.

By on Thu, May 12, 2022 at 10:09 am

El Paraiso offers over a dozen milk- and fruit-based frozen treats. - INSTAGRAM / ELPARAISOICECREAM
Instagram / elparaisoicecream
El Paraiso offers over a dozen milk- and fruit-based frozen treats.
Longtime San Antonio paleteria El Paraiso has raised prices on its signature frosty treats for the second time in its 38-year history, citing continuous inflation on sugar, milk and fruit, according to a social media announcement.

Its first price increase came in March.

"On March 15, 2022, we increased our price from 50 to 55 cents per paleta because all costs for producing our products had increased by 30%,” Maggie Flores, the owners' daughter, told news site MySA. “Unfortunately, the costs for manufacturing our paletas has continuously increased since March 2022. Therefore, on May 9, 2022, we reluctantly decided to increase our paletas from 55 cents to 60 cents to keep up with inflation.”

In its Monday Instagram post, the locally owned business thanked customers for understanding its second five-cent price hike.

El Paraiso cranked out paletas in a variety of flavors for 50 cents apiece for decades, until the first price hike in March. Now, it offers over a dozen milk- and fruit-based frozen treats via a pandemic-born drive-thru model at its headquarters, 1934 Fredericksburg Road.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
