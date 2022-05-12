San Antonio paleta mainstay El Paraiso raises prices for only second time in 38 years

Its first price increase came in March.
"On March 15, 2022, we increased our price from 50 to 55 cents per paleta because all costs for producing our products had increased by 30%,” Maggie Flores, the owners' daughter, told news site MySA. “Unfortunately, the costs for manufacturing our paletas has continuously increased since March 2022. Therefore, on May 9, 2022, we reluctantly decided to increase our paletas from 55 cents to 60 cents to keep up with inflation.”
In its Monday Instagram post, the locally owned business thanked customers for understanding its second five-cent price hike.
El Paraiso cranked out paletas in a variety of flavors for 50 cents apiece for decades, until the first price hike in March. Now, it offers over a dozen milk- and fruit-based frozen treats via a pandemic-born drive-thru model at its headquarters, 1934 Fredericksburg Road.
