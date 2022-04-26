San Antonio vegan venture Cake Thieves Bakery opens brick-and-mortar location

After years running a commissary operation and dropping off its sweets at other local dining spots, vegan pastry outfit Cake Thieves Bakery has its own brick-and-mortar storefront.
The vegan bakery shared news on Instagram that it opened a new East Side space on Tuesday, serving customers at 1602 E. Houston Street at the Hackberry Market foodie complex.
For now, the bright and airy Cake Thieves shop will offer an assortment of pastries and coffee from 7 a.m. -2 p.m. daily. Permanent hours will be set following opening week.
However, there's reason to believe the menu may expand beyond that. Cake Thieves has been planning a standalone shop since at least 2020, when co-founders Lauren O’Connor and Kia Geronimo told the Current they planned to open a full-menu dining spot with breakfast, diner food and pastries such as tarts and cakes.
O’Connor has left the business since that interview and local vegan food aficionado Samantha Martinez has joined Geronimo. However, Cake Thieves' quest to offer vegan donuts, fruit-filled pop pastries and croissants to the Alamo City remains unchanged.
The Cake Thieves shop is tucked between Credit Human and Korean-influenced eatery The Magpie at Hackberry Market. The complex also hosts Black Laboratory Brewing, Truth Pizza and The Farmer’s Butcher meat market.
