Facebook / Krazy Katsu SA Krazy Katsu's sandwiches feature herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken breast.

Apparently, San Antonians love their Japanese-style fried chicken.Krazy Katsu — a new spot offering the herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken in sandwich form — held its grand opening over the weekend and sold out of 900 pounds of yardbird in just two days, according to a Saturday post on the restaurant's Instagram feed.“What a day!!!!! We’re just about finished prepping chicken and cleaning up for tomorrow but wanted to THANK everyone that came out and gave us a shot,” the post reads. “Come get some before it’s gone and we have to wait until Tuesday!”Located in The Yard shopping center, Krazy Katsu specializes in mega-sized sandos including the Anchor, which includes a breaded chicken breast on a sweet Hawaiian roll zinged up with buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles and thinly sliced celery. Sides include pickled cucumbers and slaw made with Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise.Krazy Katsu began as a delivery-only ghost kitchen in January of 2021 but recently made the jump to a full-fledged restaurant concept located at 5257 McCullough Ave. It joins other foodie havens Milpa at The Yard and A Way of the Heart in the Olmos Park shopping center.