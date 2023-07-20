Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio restauranteurs honored at 2023 Texas Restaurant Association Awards

Blanca Aldaco and Cappy Lawton both won awards recognizing their contributions to the industry.

By on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 at 11:07 am

click to enlarge Blanca Aldaco accepts the Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year award. - Courtesy Photo / Texas Restaurant Association
Courtesy Photo / Texas Restaurant Association
Blanca Aldaco accepts the Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year award.
The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) held its annual awards ceremony July 9, honoring industry leaders from across the state, including two of San Antonio’s own: Blanca Aldaco and Cappy Lawton.

Blanca Aldaco of Aldaco's Mexican Cuisine was named Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year for her “work in [the] community, leadership success and entrepreneurial spirit,” a TRA release said.

The Guadalajara, Mexico native opened Aldaco’s restaurant at its original Commerce Street location in 1989. The restaurant quickly grew in popularity and in 1999 moved to a much larger location at historic Sunset Station. In 2008, Aldaco’s again expanded to the Stone Oak area, where it doles out Mexican eats from Blanca’s recipes today.

San Antonio’s Capwell “Cappy” Lawton was also honored 
click to enlarge TRA chairman Jonathon Horowitz (L), Cappy Lawton and TRA President and CEO Emily Williams Knight. - Courtesy Photo / Texas Restaurant Association
Courtesy Photo / Texas Restaurant Association
TRA chairman Jonathon Horowitz (L), Cappy Lawton and TRA President and CEO Emily Williams Knight.
with an induction to the TRA Hall of Honor. Individuals are inducted to the Hall of Honor each year to recognize their significant contribution to the Texas restaurant industry and to the association, TRA officials said. The long-standing tradition is the highest honor the organization bestows.

Lawton entered the San Antonio food scene in 1973 and has since operated 31 restaurants throughout Texas. Today, the family-owned business owns and operates several beloved Alamo City restaurants: La Fonda on Main, Cappy’s, Cappyccino’s, Mama’s Cafe and the recently acquired Jingu House at the Japanese Tea Garden.

“We are humbled by the opportunity to recognize these individuals and companies who have gone above and beyond to support the hospitality industry in our great state,” TRA President and CEO Emily Williams Knight said in a release. “The nominees and winners are a shining example of excellence in the Texas hospitality industry.”

The TRA represents the state’s $95 billion restaurant industry, which encompasses nearly 55,000 locations and a workforce of over 1.4 million employees. It’s also the nation’s largest restaurant association.

