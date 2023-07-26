San Antonio Spurs searching for minority-owned restaurants to serve food during home games

Now in its third year, the program will allow local restaurants to showcase menu items that will rotate through nine San Antonio Spurs home games during the 2023-2024 season. Owners will operate from a dedicated concession stand on the balcony level concourse next to the H-E-B Fan Zone, SS&E officials said.
In addition to showcasing local chefs and flavors, the residency offers restaurateurs access to professional development opportunities led by SS&E, officials added.
Last season, the AT&T Center featured The Beignet Stand, Jamaica Jamaica and Singh's Vietnamese and other eateries as part of the residency program.
The program's application portal is open until Thursday, August 10, at 8 p.m.
