San Antonio Spurs searching for minority-owned restaurants to serve food during home games

Besides showcasing food, the residency offers restaurant owners access to professional development opportunities.

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 3:15 pm

click to enlarge The AT&T Center's culinary residency program is in its third year. - Courtesy / Spurs Sports and Entertainment
Courtesy / Spurs Sports and Entertainment
The AT&T Center's culinary residency program is in its third year.
Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) and caterer Aramark are looking for six minority-owned San Antonio restaurants to participate in an annual culinary residency program at the AT&T Center.

Now in its third year, the program will allow local restaurants to showcase menu items that will rotate through nine San Antonio Spurs home games during the 2023-2024 season. Owners will operate from a dedicated concession stand on the balcony level concourse next to the H-E-B Fan Zone, SS&E officials said.

In addition to showcasing local chefs and flavors, the residency offers restaurateurs access to professional development opportunities led by SS&E, officials added.

Last season, the AT&T Center featured The Beignet Stand, Jamaica Jamaica and Singh's Vietnamese and other eateries as part of the residency program.

The program's application portal is open until Thursday, August 10, at 8 p.m.

