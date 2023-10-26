San Antonio Starbucks Rewards members can snag half-price coffee this Thursday

Unsplash / Omar Lopez
Starbucks Rewards members can snag half-price coffee Thursday, Oct. 26.
Starbucks may be the coffee chain everyone loves to hate
, but folks sure do spend a lot of money there.
Which is why it's worth letting readers know that Starbucks Rewards members can snag half-price coffee this Thursday — as in today
— from noon to 6 p.m. Sure, you’ll have to sign up for the program, but it’s free, and as we mentioned, plenty of folks have no qualms about fueling their afternoon with the chain's caffeinated bevs.
Not to mention, Starbucks' uber-popular seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte runs anywhere from $5 to $6, so a half-price discount isn't just under-the-couch-cushion change.
