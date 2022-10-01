San Antonio Tamales Festival returning for two days in early December

The San Antonio Tamales Festival will return the weekend of Dec. 3-4, bringing together a collection of vendors, live music, attractions and, of course, the titular corn husk-wrapped food.
The free event began in 2019, and this year's iteration will take place at 7701 FM 1346, about 17 minutes east of downtown San Antonio. It will run from a 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days.
The organizers expect vendors from all over the state, including those selling all manner of tamales. The winner of the 2021 best tamale Melinda Cosina will also be there to share her talents, according to event coordinator Robert Reyes.
Bands and DJs including Conjunto Cats, DJ Samurai and Austin's Mariachi Fuzion, will provide entertainment. Those who want to camp out early for tamales, can also obtain VIP passes in advance.
More information is available online.
