San Antonio Tamales Festival returning for two days in early December

The free event, which began in 2019, will feature vendors from all over the state plus musical entertainment.

By on Sat, Oct 1, 2022 at 8:17 am

click to enlarge The San Antonio Tamales Festival was first held in 2019. - UnSplash / Jacob Thomas
UnSplash / Jacob Thomas
The San Antonio Tamales Festival was first held in 2019.
Masa molders unite!

The San Antonio Tamales Festival will return the weekend of Dec. 3-4, bringing together a collection of vendors, live music, attractions and, of course, the titular corn husk-wrapped food.

The free event began in 2019, and this year's iteration will take place at 7701 FM 1346, about 17 minutes east of downtown San Antonio. It will run from a 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days.

The organizers expect vendors from all over the state, including those selling all manner of tamales. The winner of the 2021 best tamale Melinda Cosina will also be there to share her talents, according to event coordinator Robert Reyes.

Bands and DJs including Conjunto Cats, DJ Samurai and Austin's Mariachi Fuzion, will provide entertainment. Those who want to camp out early for tamales, can also obtain VIP passes in advance.

More information is available online.

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Irma from Con Huevos You enjoy luxury and aren’t afraid to treat yo’self to the finest that life has to offer — and that includes tacos. We’re willing to bet you’re known as the achievement-oriented and natural leader of your friend group. Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos

Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022

