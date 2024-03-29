San Antonio's 210 Sports Cantina & Grill closes after fatal shooting

click to enlarge
210 Sports Cantina & Grill's landlord cited the March 14 shooting as the reason for the bar's closure.
A Southwest San Antonio sports bar has been shuttered following a fatal shooting that occurred outside the property on March 14, news site MySA reports
210 Sports Cantina & Grill, 1946 S.W. Military Drive, has closed, according to a lockout notice for default posted to the establishment's front door. The San Antonio Police Department responded to shots fired from two locations during an altercation outside the bar, MySA reports.
The shots sent several people fleeing across the bar's parking lot and one man was struck in the chest, leading to his death, according to SAPD.
The bar's landlord sent the lockout notice for default on March 15, the day after the shooting. The notice stated the tenant defaulted on their lease obligations due to the shooting, according to MySA.
"On or about March 14, 2024, an invitee or visitor of Tenant's business discharged a firearm, killing a person on or near the premises," the notice read.
