San Antonio's Beacon Hill Market & Deli now serving Philly-style sandwiches north of downtown

The duo, who also helm Philly-style sandwich pop-up Dang!wich, leased space at 1717 Blanco Road in December for the deli, which is now operating 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The north-of-downtown spot is expected to add hours as things pick up steam.
The pair had planned to hold a Feb. 17 grand opening, but a death in the family set the celebration back, according to social media posts. The business hasn't revealed a new grand opening date.
The cozy Beacon Hill Market offers overstuffed grinders, hoagies and hero sandwiches inspired by McLaughlin’s Philadelphia upbringing. The couple is even flying in Philly-made Amoroso hearth-baked rolls for the sandos.
McLaughlin and McChesney still operate Bexar Tonics, which produces a trio of concentrated mixer syrups available in local specialty shops and at craft cocktail bars. They launched Dang!wich last fall, offering a preview of the sandwiches at the heart of the deli menu.
Beacon Hill Market joins Blanco Café, SoHill Café, Julia's Bistro & Bar and Bright Coffee in a growing culinary enclave along Blanco Road's Midtown area.
