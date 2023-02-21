San Antonio's Beacon Hill Market & Deli now serving Philly-style sandwiches north of downtown

The deli is even flying in Philly-made Amoroso hearth-baked rolls for its overstuffed sandwiches.

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 11:32 am

San Antonio's Beacon Hill Market & Deli now serving Philly-style sandwiches north of downtown
Facebook / Maray McChesney
Entrepreneurial power couple Matt McLaughlin and Maray McChesney of San Antonio mixer brand Bexar Tonics have expanded their culinary mini-empire with the new venture Beacon Hill Market & Deli.

The duo, who also helm Philly-style sandwich pop-up Dang!wich, leased space at 1717 Blanco Road in December for the deli, which is now operating 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The north-of-downtown spot is expected to add hours as things pick up steam.

The pair had planned to hold a Feb. 17 grand opening, but a death in the family set the celebration back, according to social media posts. The business hasn't revealed a new grand opening date.
The cozy Beacon Hill Market offers overstuffed grinders, hoagies and hero sandwiches inspired by McLaughlin’s Philadelphia upbringing. The couple is even flying in Philly-made Amoroso hearth-baked rolls for the sandos.

McLaughlin and McChesney still operate Bexar Tonics, which produces a trio of concentrated mixer syrups available in local specialty shops and at craft cocktail bars. They launched Dang!wich last fall, offering a preview of the sandwiches at the heart of the deli menu.

Beacon Hill Market joins Blanco Café, SoHill Café, Julia's Bistro & Bar and Bright Coffee in a growing culinary enclave along Blanco Road's Midtown area.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

