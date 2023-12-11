LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio’s Bexar Kolache Co. to close Beacon Hill store Dec. 24

'My goal was to breathe life into SA’s historic buildings ... Where will I renovate next?' said Bexar Kolache Co. founder Emily Stone.

By on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 at 12:52 pm

click to enlarge Bexar Kolache Co. will close Dec. 24, 2023. - Instagram / bexarkolaches
Instagram / bexarkolaches
Bexar Kolache Co. will close Dec. 24, 2023.
Bexar Kolache Co. founder Emily Stone will close her Beacon Hill pastry shop Dec. 24, but fans shouldn’t fret — she plans to relocate.

Stone shared the news on Instagram Saturday, saying that the location, 819 Fredericksburg Road, will close Dec. 24, bringing the shop’s three-year run at the historic space to a close.

“Bexar Kolaches turns 3 today — so it is poignant to share that we’ll be moving out of our location at the end of December,” the post read. “To be clear — my landlord is a good dude & a great landlord; we just couldn’t reach an agreement.”

Stone crafts San Antonio-style Kolaches at the 1,488-square-foot shopfront at 819 Fredericksburg Road where pastry fiends can sample her take on the Czech and Slovak finger food, which pairs flaky pastry with sweet or savory fillings. She opened the shop in May 2022.

Stone assured fans that she plans to relocate, however she didn’t share where or when followers can expect to find her kolaches after the doors close Dec. 24.

“We’ll be back soon, #satx," the Dec. 9 post continued. “… My goal was to breathe life into SA’s historic buildings by filling a cultural gap in our food scene. I’ve now done it in 2 locations. Where will I renovate next?”

Bexar Kolaches Co. is open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.

