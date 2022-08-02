San Antonio’s Biga on the Banks launches new Traveling Taste Buds menu exploring Thailand

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Biga on the Banks Biga's new Traveling Taste Buds menu features red curry gulf shrimp with jasmine rice.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Biga on the Banks Biga's pad Thai features stir-fried marinated chicken, rice noodles, veggies and a tamarind sauce.

Downtown San Antonio eatery Biga on the Banks is launching a new iteration of its ever-evolving Traveling Taste Buds menu, transporting diners to Asia for the first time in more than a year.August's menu will offer Thai cuisine without the hassle of flight delays and lost luggage.Since the program’s 2020 launch, Biga's rotating menu and well-traveled chef Bruce Auden have taken patrons to Italy, Morroco, Russia and Sweden. Its last excursion to an Asian destination was in January 2021.August's Thai offerings include chicken pad thai, red curry gulf shrimp with jasmine rice and coconut sticky rice with mango ice cream.Biga on the Banks is located at 203 S. St. Mary's St. It’s open 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday from and 5-10 p.m. Saturday.