San Antonio's Bliss makes Yelp's list of 100 most romantic restaurants

click to enlarge
San Antonio's Bliss is known for serving up contemporary American cuisine in an elegant atmosphere.
Review site Yelp dropped its annual list of the nation's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for Valentine's Day Dinner
, and San Antonio's Bliss landed a spot.
The crowdsourced review site selected its list by looking for dining spots with large concentrations of reviews containing words such as "romantic" and "date night." Researchers also used the number and quality of reviews to determine the rankings.
Bliss, 926 S. Presa St., came in at No. 49 on the list.
The south-of-downtown restaurant specializes in contemporary American cuisine served in an elegant atmosphere. Unsurprisingly, Yelp reviews rave about both Bliss' food — oyster sliders and meaty short ribs both earned multiple raves — and ambiance, which individual diners described as "gorgeous" and "cozy yet elegant."
Bliss was one of eight Texas restaurants to make the list. The others are:
No. 9: Uchi Houston (Houston)
No. 21: Da Vinci Ristorante Italiano (Katy)
No. 24: Aba - Austin (Austin)
No. 54: Steak 48 (Houston)
No. 56: Brandani's Restaurant and Wine Bar (Missouri City)
No. 89: Pane Vino Osteria (Dallas)
No. 96: Oporto Fooding House & Wine (Houston)
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed