LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

San Antonio's Bliss makes Yelp's list of 100 most romantic restaurants

Reviewers described the south-of-downtown restaurant as "gorgeous" and "cozy yet elegant."

By on Sat, Feb 3, 2024 at 9:58 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio's Bliss is known for serving up contemporary American cuisine in an elegant atmosphere. - Photo by Bryan Rindfuss via Instagram / bliss_texas
Photo by Bryan Rindfuss via Instagram / bliss_texas
San Antonio's Bliss is known for serving up contemporary American cuisine in an elegant atmosphere.
Review site Yelp dropped its annual list of the nation's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for Valentine's Day Dinner, and San Antonio's Bliss landed a spot.  

The crowdsourced review site selected its list by looking for dining spots with large concentrations of reviews containing words such as "romantic" and "date night." Researchers also used the number and quality of reviews to determine the rankings.

Bliss, 926 S. Presa St., came in at No. 49 on the list.

The south-of-downtown restaurant specializes in contemporary American cuisine served in an elegant atmosphere. Unsurprisingly, Yelp reviews rave about both Bliss' food — oyster sliders and meaty short ribs both earned multiple raves — and ambiance, which individual diners described as "gorgeous" and "cozy yet elegant."

Bliss was one of eight Texas restaurants to make the list. The others are:

No. 9: Uchi Houston (Houston)
No. 21: Da Vinci Ristorante Italiano (Katy)
No. 24: Aba - Austin (Austin)
No. 54: Steak 48 (Houston)
No. 56: Brandani's Restaurant and Wine Bar (Missouri City)
No. 89: Pane Vino Osteria (Dallas)
No. 96: Oporto Fooding House & Wine (Houston)

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Believe the Hype: Cullum's Attaboy continues to excel thanks to an unrivaled attention to detail

By Nina Rangel

Cullum's Attaboy has lost none of its luster.

Six San Antonio-area chefs, restaurants named James Beard semifinalists

By Sanford Nowlin

Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of San Antonio’s Best Quality Daughter is among the semifinalists for Best Chef, Texas.

These San Antonio bars and restaurants are offering Valentine's Day eats and treats

By Amber Esparza

Bakery Lorraine has special Valentine's-themed treats on offer.

San Antonio's Lala's Gorditas issues plea for business amid temporary slump

By Travis E. Poling

Customers dine in the enclosed portion of Lala's Gorditas.

Also in Food & Drink

Believe the Hype: Cullum's Attaboy continues to excel thanks to an unrivaled attention to detail

By Nina Rangel

Cullum's Attaboy has lost none of its luster.

Taco Trio: In a city overrun by taquerias, these three stand out from the herd

By Ron Bechtol

Tacos al Carbón Cabrón isn’t just a funny name. It’s a place where you want to get your tacos “loaded.”

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us