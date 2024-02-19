San Antonio's Brown Coffee will close permanently Feb. 29

Facebook / Brown Coffee Southtown
Brown Coffee will close permanently Feb. 29.
Fans of Southtown staple Brown Coffee Co. will have until Feb. 29 to savor its caffeinated wares. The shop is closing permanently.
The coffee spot took to social media Feb. 15 to share the news of the closure, as well as new operating hours leading up to its last day.
“Brown Coffee says goodbye! We hate to leave South Town! It's been an awesome five years,” the post read. “The coffee community and culture is so amazing in San Antonio, and we were so proud to contribute to it. Our last day will be February 29 or while supplies last.”
Founded in 2005 by owner Aaron Blanco, Brown Coffee Co. has developed a reputation for great coffee — even gaining recognition from TV food personality Alton Brown as the place for the world's greatest cup of coffee.
The coffee spot outgrew its first location, a storefront in San Antonio’s Deco District, and relocated to its current spot
at 812 S. Alamo in 2019.
Its operating hours in the days leading up to the closure are as follows: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or until supplies are depleted.
