San Antonio's Burger Boy teases opening date for Live Oak location

The homegrown chain updated fans on social media Friday with new construction photos and the news that its expansion into the city's northeastern quadrant is nearly complete.
“We are only a month or two from the opening of our Pat Booker location,” the post read.
The purveyor of award-winning burgers, milkshakes and crinkle-cut fries last year announced plans to expand into Live Oak. Since then, it's largely remained mum on the store, located at 8060 Pat Booker Road.
Rapidly growing Burger Boy currently operates five San Antonio stores: 2323 N. St. Mary’s St., 9334 Potranco Road, 7363 W. Loop 1604 North, 151 W. Bitters Road and 4402 S. New Braunfels Ave.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.