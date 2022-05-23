San Antonio's Burger Boy teases opening date for Live Oak location

Burger Boy updated fans via social media with updated construction photos.

By on Mon, May 23, 2022 at 11:37 am

Burger Boy's newest San Antonio location will open soon. - INSTAGRAM / BURGERBOYSA
Instagram / burgerboysa
Burger Boy's newest San Antonio location will open soon.
Residents of San Antonio's Live Oak suburb will soon have their own Burger Boy.

The homegrown chain updated fans on social media Friday with new construction photos and the news that its expansion into the city's northeastern quadrant is nearly complete. 

“We are only a month or two from the opening of our Pat Booker location,” the post read. 
The purveyor of award-winning burgers, milkshakes and crinkle-cut fries last year announced plans to expand into Live Oak. Since then, it's largely remained mum on the store, located at 8060 Pat Booker Road.

Rapidly growing Burger Boy currently operates five San Antonio stores: 2323 N. St. Mary’s St., 9334 Potranco Road, 7363 W. Loop 1604 North, 151 W. Bitters Road and 4402 S. New Braunfels Ave.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Willie's Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki's Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki's Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Johnny Hernandez: La Gloria, la Fruteria-Botanero, and Burgerteca La Gloria, Multiple Locations, La Fruteria, 1401 S Flores St., Ste. 102, (210) 251-3104 Burgerteca, 403 Bluestar #105, (210) 635-0016, chefjohnnyhernandez.com/restaurants The well-known San Antonio chef competed against celebrity chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network TV show, Beat Bobby Flay — the fourth chef hailing from the Alamo City to do so. Photo courtesy of Johnny Hernandez

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows

