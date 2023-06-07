VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio's Busted Sandal Brewing Co. teases plans to open Kerrville taproom

The Kerrville location will be the craft brewer's third.

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 10:16 am

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville. - Instagram / bustedsandalbrewing
Instagram / bustedsandalbrewing
San Antonio's Busted Sandal Brewing Co. plans to open a new taproom in the Hill Country town Kerrville, according an online tease from its owners.

A mysterious Instagram post from the craft brewer noted the latitude and longitude of the new location, which sits on Water Street in Kerrville, an hour northwest of the Alamo City. The post also notes that an official announcement will take place July 1.
The Kerrville location will be Busted Sandal’s third. The flagship taproom, located at 7114 Oaklawn Drive, opened in 2013, slinging a core lineup of craft brews from an all-electric 10-barrel alehouse. The second location, a beer garden at 14743 Old Bandera Road in Helotes, opened in January 2020.

The San Antonio brewer produces five beers year-round, including its crisp 210 Ale, its Slippery Rock IPA and Finding Friday, a collaborative Mexican lager named for a popular Alamo City cover band.

The Current reached out to Busted Sandal for more information. We’ll update this post once we hear back.

