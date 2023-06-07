San Antonio's Busted Sandal Brewing Co. teases plans to open Kerrville taproom

A mysterious Instagram post from the craft brewer noted the latitude and longitude of the new location, which sits on Water Street in Kerrville, an hour northwest of the Alamo City. The post also notes that an official announcement will take place July 1.
The Kerrville location will be Busted Sandal’s third. The flagship taproom, located at 7114 Oaklawn Drive, opened in 2013, slinging a core lineup of craft brews from an all-electric 10-barrel alehouse. The second location, a beer garden at 14743 Old Bandera Road in Helotes, opened in January 2020.
The San Antonio brewer produces five beers year-round, including its crisp 210 Ale, its Slippery Rock IPA and Finding Friday, a collaborative Mexican lager named for a popular Alamo City cover band.
The Current reached out to Busted Sandal for more information. We’ll update this post once we hear back.
