San Antonio's Clear Light Coffee Co. brewing plans for second location, this one in Castle Hills

Instagram / clearlightcoffeeco
Clear Light’s first location opened near Walker Ranch Park in July of 2021.
San Antonio's Clear Light Coffee Co. will expand this year with a second location, this one serving wine and eats alongside its caffeinated offerings.
In a Facebook post last week, Castle Hills Mayor JR Treviño said the business had won unanimous approval for a special permit to open a specialty coffee shop that will serve wine and small plates in the North Central suburb.
“This is one of the first steps in their journey, but hopefully we can look forward to another culinary gem with excellent beverage options,” Treviño wrote.
Clear Light’s first location opened in July 2021
. Located at 12656 West Avenue, near Walker Ranch Park, the shop is part of the same tree-shaded complex that hosts Two Bros. BBQ. That location is temporarily closed while the team prepares for the opening of the second space, Clear Light co-owner Angie Britt told the Current
.
“We really just wanted to give our staff a chance to rest and regroup before we take off running with our second location in as many years,” Britt said.
Longtime chef and Clear Light co-owner Theodoré Apolinar Jr. will helm the food menu at the new location, which joins Clementine and Thai Topaz at the intersection of West Avenue and Northwest Military.
When it opens, the new Clear Light will be the first and only Castle Hills non-restaurant business permitted to serve wine.
Clear Light uses coffee beans sourced from New Mexico-based Picacho Coffee Roasters, known for handcrafted, small batch specialty product. It expects to open its new location sometime in March.
