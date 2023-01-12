San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ to be featured on episode of Steven Raichlen's Planet BBQ

The national attention being lavished on San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ shows no sign of cooling off.The Asian barbecue walk-up recently hosted award-winning cookbook author Steven Raichlen for a taping of of his PBS series, according the owners."We had someone come by and mention that Raichlen was interested in taping an episode here. It was very humbling," Curry Boys BBQ co-founder Sean Wen told theEarlier this week, the St. Mary's Strip dining spot posted an Instagram photo of a smiling Raichlen holding a bowl of its vittles in front of a table set up for a cooking demo.Raichlen has emerged as one of the nation's most respected grilling experts thanks to hiscookbooks andandshows on PBS.'s upcoming Curry Boys episode will include walk-through of one of the restaurant's popular dishes.Since opening in 2020, the unassuming Curry Boys has taken the food world by storm thanks to its innovative fusion of Southeast Asian curries and classic Texas barbecue."When we opened in 2020, we wanted to be a slice of normalcy for people, and we went into the venture with zero expectations," Wen said.The eatery's iconic pink shipping container is now known to 'cue fans around the nation thanks to appearances on Hulu's, Thrillist'sseries and CNBC.Even amid the exposure, Wen said one of his favorite things is seeing the community support for his culinary venture, even through the chaotic and delayed construction on St. Mary's Street."We wanted to be the community hangout, a little gem," he said.To Wen's point, not even the torn-up streets have stopped Curry Boys' growth. In coming weeks, the business will move to a new location across the street, adjacent to Little Death Wine Bar."We are very excited. The space will have indoor dining room seating, a full bar and TVs," Wen said. "It will be a great place for the community to hang out."And those who love Curry Boys' color scheme have no reason to worry. "We have already painted it pink," he added.