San Antonio's El Camino food truck park welcomes two new mobile kitchens

Mediterranean-focused The Pita Chick and cheekily-named Masshole Lobster Truck have now joined the roster at El Camino, 1009 Avenue B, according to a social media post.
Masshole came onto the scene in late 2020, introducing San Antonians to Massachusetts-style lobster rolls — and to the truck's titular term, a contemptuous name for residents of that state. In addition to its jam-packed lobstah rolls, the bright yellow food trailer serves up varieties of bao buns and a six-ounce Angus beef burger.
The Pita Chick’s menu consists of Mediterranean fare such as falafel, shawarma and tabbouleh prepared daily. The family-owned business has been offering catering and prepared meal services since 2020. However, the proprietors consider the Wednesday, June 22 debut at El Camino as their business' grand opening, according to social media posts.
The new tenants join other El Camino regulars including Filipino food specialists Jeepney Street Eats, wood-fired pizza wagon DoughBoy and Holy Smoke BBQ. An on-site bar serves up beer, wine and cocktails to accompany the vittles.
Masshole Food Truck will post up at El Camino Thursday and Friday 5-11 p.m., Saturday noon-11 p.m. and Sunday noon-8 p.m.
The Pita Chick’s hours are Wednesday through Sunday 4-10 p.m.
