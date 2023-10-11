San Antonio's El Cevichero opening first brick-and-mortar location at Brooks

Facebook / El Cevichero Customers wait in line for El Cevichero at its Rancho 181 location.

Food truck operator El Cevichero will open its first brick-and-mortar location at Southeast San Antonio's Brooks development, its owners revealed Tuesday in a social media post.



The new El Cevichero Restaurant y Cantina, located at 2603 SE Military Drive, will specialize in the ceviche and birria tacos served by the business' three mobile kitchens. A photo in Tuesday's Instagram post show the forthcoming eatery's glossy ultramarine floors, backlit bar and vibrant neon sign.



The post didn't include a launch date but said a grand opening would happen "soon."