San Antonio's El Cevichero opening first brick-and-mortar location at Brooks

El Cevichero started during the pandemic as a delivery service operating out of a home kitchen.

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 12:21 pm

Customers wait in line for El Cevichero at its Rancho 181 location. - Facebook / El Cevichero
Facebook / El Cevichero
Customers wait in line for El Cevichero at its Rancho 181 location.
Food truck operator El Cevichero will open its first brick-and-mortar location at Southeast San Antonio's Brooks development, its owners revealed Tuesday in a social media post.

The new El Cevichero Restaurant y Cantina, located at 2603 SE Military Drive, will specialize in the ceviche and birria tacos served by the business' three mobile kitchens. A photo in Tuesday's Instagram post show the forthcoming eatery's glossy ultramarine floors, backlit bar and vibrant neon sign.

The post didn't include a launch date but said a grand opening would happen "soon."

El Cevichero started during the COVID-19 pandemic, first operating as a delivery service for food owner Abel Mota Jr. prepared at his mother's home. It's since grown to include mobile kitchens at El Camino food truck park, St. Mary's Strip nightspot Vibras and Rancho 181 Food Truck Park & Bar.

"From delivering Ceviche out of my personal truck when the city was shut down in 2020, to getting 3 food trucks, and now opening up our first brick and mortar in 2023❗️🙏🏽 God is good🙌🏻," the Instagram post said.

The building El Cevichero took over at Brooks housed Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas before its relocation to Southtown earlier this year.

