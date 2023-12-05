LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio's first and only Dirty Dough Cookies closes up shop after 6 months

Owner Jalon Miyasaki said 'slow business' prompted him to shutter the shop.

By on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 at 3:17 pm

click to enlarge The Dirty Dough's Reverse with Reese's features fudge filling in a chocolate cookie that's triple-wrapped with a peanut butter cookie and topped with a chocolate drizzle and crushed Reese's. - Courtesy Photo / Dirty Dough Cookies
Courtesy Photo / Dirty Dough Cookies
The Dirty Dough's Reverse with Reese's features fudge filling in a chocolate cookie that's triple-wrapped with a peanut butter cookie and topped with a chocolate drizzle and crushed Reese's.
The gooey goodness the Dirty Dough Cookies chain brought to San Antonio turned out to be short lived.

Jalon Miyasaki — owner of the Tempe, Arizona-based company's Alamo City franchise — confirmed the closure of his sole shop in a post on the San Antonio Restaurants Facebook group. It had been open just six months.

In the post, Miyasaki cited “slow business” for the shutdown, adding that he's now looking for someone to purchase the Stone Oak business. The shop is located at 19903 Stone Oak Parkway, Bldg. 1, Ste. 104, in the same strip mall as Arenas Marisqueria Lounge and Tacos Don Manolito.

Dirty Dough's claim to fame is a menu of cookies featuring combinations of layers, mix-ins and fillings such as caramel, fudge, raspberries and marshmallow.

Even though Miyasaki has closed his location, the Dirty Dough website lists another SA store at 10722 Potranco Road, Suite 106, as being in the works.

