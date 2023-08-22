LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio's Fonda Nostra Bistró closes brick-and-mortar location

Family-owned Fonda Nostra Bistró started as a food truck and catering operation that specialized in cuisine from Veracruz.

By on Tue, Aug 22, 2023 at 10:52 am

Fonda Nostra Bistró's chicken taco with mole poblano sauce.
Veracruz, Mexico-inspired brunch, lunch and dinner spot Fonda Nostra Bistró has permanently closed its brick-and-mortar location on Broadway.

The family-owned restaurant's Facebook page last posted on Aug. 5, a few days before a change to reflect its operating status as "closed." Although the business' Google Business page remains active, no one answered repeated calls to its phone number.

Fonda Nostra Bistró began in 2021 as a food truck and catering operation before opening a sit-down restaurant at 3615 Broadway, Suite 4, tucked behind women’s clothing shop Broadway Pinups and Cheever’s Books. All three operations specialized in recipes from the Mexican coastal town of Veracruz.

It’s unclear whether Fonda Nostra Bistró's food truck and catering business remain in operation. The business' owners didn't respond to online information requests by press time. The Current will update this story if it learns more.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.

