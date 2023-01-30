San Antonio’s Full Goods Diner launching nighttime DJ series, new menu items

Full Goods at Night will offer special menu items during extended evening hours Feb. 2 through Feb. 25.

By on Mon, Jan 30, 2023 at 1:48 pm

click to enlarge Full Goods Diner this week will launch a limited-time music series. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Full Goods Diner this week will launch a limited-time music series.
Starting Thursday, San Antonio’s Full Goods Diner — the recently opened Pearl diner known for breakfast, brunch and lunch fare — will add nighttime festivities to its bill of fare.

The dining spot's limited-time Full Goods at Night music series will feature local DJs, extended hours and nighttime food and drink items. The events will run 6-10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, Feb. 2-25.

click to enlarge Certain menu items will only be available when Full Goods at Night is in full swing. - Courtesy Photo / Full Goods Diner
Courtesy Photo / Full Goods Diner
Certain menu items will only be available when Full Goods at Night is in full swing.
Full Goods' evening bites will include barbacoa waffle fries and cheesy tots, while the drink menu will offer adult beverages such as a Royal Bermuda Daiquiri .

The diner's after-dark festivities will kick off with DJ El West Side Sound this Thursday. Other scheduled spinners include Hector Gallego, DJ Plata, Steven Lee Moya and Cami Gee.

Full Goods Diner is located at 200 E. Grayson St.

