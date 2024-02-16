San Antonio’s historic Cool Crest Miniature Golf opening onsite diner

Instagram / coolcrestgolf Cool Crest opened in 1929, and the city designated it a historically significant property in 2009.

San Antonio’s historic Cool Crest Miniature Golf plans to open an onsite diner, providing eats to those playing through the course or drinking at its Metzger Biergarten.The 94-year-old business shared the news in a Thursday social media post, thanking the food truck operators who served food to patrons there in recent years. The new diner is scheduled to open March 8, according the update.“As we grow and evolve, we have decided to venture into the food business ourselves,” the post reads. “We are excited to announce that we will be offering our own food menu to complement our private party packages and events, as well as our normal operations. We hope you will enjoy our new culinary offerings as much as you enjoy our mini golf and biergarten.”Cool Crest opened in 1929, just as the miniature golf craze began sweeping the United States, according to the attraction's website. San Antonio’s Historic and Design Review Commission designated the course a historically significant property by in 2009.Cool Crest's current ownership opened Metzger Biergarten in 2020, an on-site drinking spot named for family that operated the course from 1937 through 2020. The biergarten, located in the Metzger's former family home, offers beers from local breweries along with wine and live music.It’s unclear from Cool Crest's online post whether the diner will be a new build or take over an existing space. The online announcement was also scant on information about the diner's menu.Cool Crest's owners didn't respond to the's request for additional details by press time Friday afternoon.The diner's March 8 opening date aligns with the venue's reopening for the 2024 season. The course closes annually in mid-November for winter cleaning, then reopens in the spring.