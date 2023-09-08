San Antonio's Instant Donuts plans third location, this one on the West Side

Facebook / Instant Donuts at Alamo Ranch
Instant Donuts operates two San Antonio locations.
The San Antonio-based Instant Donuts chain is expanding its footprint with a West Side location.
Construction on the new shop, 14124 Culebra Rd, #116, began Sept. 1, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
. The $80,000 project is slated to finish around the end of the year.
Instant Donuts officials were unavailable for comment on the new location at press time.
Instant Donuts specializes in the fried treats that feature in its name but also serves breakfast items such as kolaches, sandwiches, coffee and smoothies. Its first store, 15171 Judson Road, opened in 2014, while a shop at 6820 Alamo Parkway, Suite 114 debuted three years later, according to the business’ Facebook page.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed