BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio's Instant Donuts plans third location, this one on the West Side

The mini-chain already operates two area locations, on Alamo Parkway and Judson Road.

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 1:34 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Instant Donuts operates two San Antonio locations. - Facebook / Instant Donuts at Alamo Ranch
Facebook / Instant Donuts at Alamo Ranch
Instant Donuts operates two San Antonio locations.
The San Antonio-based Instant Donuts chain is expanding its footprint with a West Side location.

Construction on the new shop, 14124 Culebra Rd, #116, began Sept. 1, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The $80,000 project is slated to finish around the end of the year.

Instant Donuts officials were unavailable for comment on the new location at press time.

Instant Donuts specializes in the fried treats that feature in its name but also serves breakfast items such as kolaches, sandwiches, coffee and smoothies. Its first store, 15171 Judson Road, opened in 2014, while a shop at 6820 Alamo Parkway, Suite 114 debuted three years later, according to the business’ Facebook page.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Has East side staple Tucker's Kozy Korner ghosted San Antonio?

By Nina Rangel

Tucker’s, 1338 E. Houston St., was closed during posted business hours during several visits over the weekend.

These San Antonio beer spots are already planning Oktoberfest events

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Flying Saucer will host its first BeerFeast event Saturday, Sept. 30.

Little Bites: SAHA Palestinian Cuisine pop-up, Kuhlman Cellars' eclipse brunch making San Antonio food news

By Nina Rangel

Savvy Sliders will open in San Antonio Thursday, Sept. 7.

San Antonio chef Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin hosting reproductive-rights fundraising dinner

By Nina Rangel

Communion is the event space at 1150 S. Alamo.

Also in Food & Drink

Looking for a Book: The ceviche is fresh at Go Fish, but the concept may need time to stew

By Ron Bechtol

Go Fish Wine Bar is one of the latest entries in the expanding San Antonio restaurant empire of Emily and Houston Carpenter.

Bottoms Up: Whiskey Business taking over Witte Museum on Friday, Aug. 25

By Nina Rangel

The 21-and-up event benefits the Witte Museum.

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us