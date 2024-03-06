FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio's Krazy Katsu temporarily closes Medical Center location after burglary

The theft of a copper electrical panel forced the shutdown of the entire shopping center where the restaurant is located.

By on Wed, Mar 6, 2024 at 10:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
Krazy Katsu shuttered its Medical Center temporarily due to a copper theft. - Instagram / krazykatsusa
Instagram / krazykatsusa
Krazy Katsu shuttered its Medical Center temporarily due to a copper theft.
San Antonio restaurant chain Krazy Katsu, known for its Asian-inspired sandwiches, has temporarily closed its Medical Center location after a theft forced the shutdown of the shopping center where it's located.

Krazy Katsu's owners shared news of the closure in a Tuesday social media post and reminded diners that the business' flagship Olmos Park store, 5257 McCullough Ave., remains open.
"We're incredibly disappointed by this situation and appreciate your understanding. However, our Olmos Park location remains open every day except Monday," the post reads. "We'd love your support there during this time. We'll announce on social media as soon as the Medical Center location is back open. Thank you for your patience and continued support!"

Later that day, MySA reported that thieves stole a copper electrical panel from the shopping center at 9390 Huebner Road that houses Krazy Katsu's northern outpost. Krazy Katsu owner Phillip Gonyea told the news site CPS Energy shut down the entire complex to investigate.

Thefts of copper wire and components have risen in recent years due to salvage operations paying higher prices for the metal, according to the FBI. Though thieves sometimes access wires without breaking into the interior of businesses or homes, they frequently cause serious damage in the process.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Korean fried-chicken chain Pelicana opening San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Pelicana Chicken is making its way to 5999 De Zavala Road.

Brunch-forward San Antonio spot Full Belly Cafe + Bar to open second location March 5

By Nina Rangel

Full Belly Cafe + Bar will open its second location March 5.

San Antonio’s plant-based Binge Kitchen suspends business until further notice

By Nina Rangel

Binge Kitchen is located near the San Antonio International Airport.

New neighborhood dive bar Hoops to open on San Antonio’s Northeast side

By Nina Rangel

Hoops will take over the spot that used to house Knuckleheads.

Golden Meals Moroccan offers many flavors, excels when it sticks to its home turf

By Ron Bechtol

Golden Meals specializes in traditional Moroccan tagines along with a wide selection of Eastern-Mediterranean dishes.

San Antonio's icehouses have evolved, but they still fulfill a community need to gather

By Nina Rangel

Southtown's The Friendly Spot is one of San Antonio's most recognizable icehouses.

San Antonio Icehouse Week returns with giveaways, discounts and more

By Nina Rangel

Icehouse Week was created in 2022 by Jody Newman and Kent Oliver.

Gone Flat? San Antonio craft brewers adapting to survive inflation, changing trends

By Travis E. Poling

Natalia Montemayor at Longtab Brewing in Leon Valley serves up a beer. The brewery' owner said he’s heard tales of gloom and doom from other beermakers but continues to expand his operation.

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us