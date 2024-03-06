San Antonio's Krazy Katsu temporarily closes Medical Center location after burglary

Krazy Katsu's owners shared news of the closure in a Tuesday social media post and reminded diners that the business' flagship Olmos Park store, 5257 McCullough Ave., remains open.
"We're incredibly disappointed by this situation and appreciate your understanding. However, our Olmos Park location remains open every day except Monday," the post reads. "We'd love your support there during this time. We'll announce on social media as soon as the Medical Center location is back open. Thank you for your patience and continued support!"
Later that day, MySA reported that thieves stole a copper electrical panel from the shopping center at 9390 Huebner Road that houses Krazy Katsu's northern outpost. Krazy Katsu owner Phillip Gonyea told the news site CPS Energy shut down the entire complex to investigate.
Thefts of copper wire and components have risen in recent years due to salvage operations paying higher prices for the metal, according to the FBI. Though thieves sometimes access wires without breaking into the interior of businesses or homes, they frequently cause serious damage in the process.
