San Antonio's latest Taco Fest will include performances by Santiago Jimenez Jr., El Dusty, FEA, more

Instagram / dalian151
Taco Fest: Music Y Más is all about San Antonio's favorite food but also includes musical performances.
The third installment of Taco Fest: Music Y Más will spice up downtown San Antonio next month, featuring both a new location and performances by South Texas musical heavyweights including Santiago Jimenez Jr., El Dusty, FEA and others.
This year's daylong Taco Fest will take place Saturday, May 14 at downtown's Travis Park, marking the event's return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
The gathering will feature tacos from dozens of beloved area restaurants, taquerias and food trucks plus cooking demonstrations, storytelling and an expanded children’s area. Alt-Latino musical acts will dominate the stacked lineup, which also includes Luna Luna, Piñata Protest, El Conjunto Nueva Ola, Mariachi Las Alteñas and Bombasta.
“San Antonio understands that tacos are more than just food, they’re a way of life,” Taco Fest programmer Jim Mendiola said in a statement. “The culmination of taco mastery, music and culture that exists at Taco Fest is truly something special, and we are thrilled to bring the third annual event to the heart of downtown at Travis Park.”
Confirmed purveyors of San Antonio’s unofficial dish include Ay Que Rico, Backwoods BBQ y Tacos, Chela's Tacos, Mi Frijoles Catering, Mr. Meximum, Plantaqueria, Restaurant Don Pablo, RGV Barbacoa, Sangria on the Burg, Stixs & Stone and Tomatillos.
A limited number of advanced General Admission — $20 — and $60 VIP tickets for Taco Fest
are available now; children under 10 get free entry when accompanied by a ticketed adult. VIP tickets include access to a cantina lounge, vouchers for tacos, drink tickets and exclusive cocktails.
A portion of Taco Fest's proceeds will benefit SATX Inner City Development
, a local nonprofit that supports the needs of Westside neighborhoods.
The San Antonio Current
is the media sponsor of Taco Fest.
