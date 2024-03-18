Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio's Lion & Rose teases late spring opening date for Dominion location

The opening date could be anywhere between late April or early May, according to social media posts from the business.

By on Mon, Mar 18, 2024 at 10:53 am

The Lion & Rose chain will soon return, according to online posts.
The Lion & Rose British Restaurant & Pub has teased an opening date for its return to San Antonio.

The locally owned business shared drone footage of construction in progress for a new location in the posh Dominion area, noting that the dining and drinking spot will open in the next "30 to 45 days." The Current reached out to Lion & Rose officials for more details but got no response by press time.

By our math, the post suggests the opening date for the new Lion & Rose, 23330 I-10 West, will be somewhere between late April or early May. The account also shared sneak peeks of the pub's menu, which includes fish and chips, bangers and mash, and deep-fried ribeye steak.

The locally owned Lion & Rose at one point operated three San Antonio locations: one off Broadway, one near North Star Mall and one at The Rim Shopping Center. All closed, meaning the forthcoming Dominion location will mark the chain's return.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

March 6, 2024

