San Antonio's Lion & Rose teases late spring opening date for Dominion location

Facebook / The Lion & Rose British Restaurant & Pub
The Lion & Rose chain will soon return, according to online posts.
The Lion & Rose British Restaurant & Pub has teased an opening date for its return to San Antonio.
The locally owned business shared drone footage of construction in progress for a new location in the posh Dominion area, noting that the dining and drinking spot will open in the next "30 to 45 days." The Current
reached out to Lion & Rose officials for more details but got no response by press time.
By our math, the post suggests the opening date for the new Lion & Rose, 23330 I-10 West, will be somewhere between late April or early May. The account also shared sneak peeks of the pub's menu, which includes fish and chips, bangers and mash, and deep-fried ribeye steak.
The locally owned Lion & Rose at one point operated three San Antonio locations: one off Broadway, one near North Star Mall and one at The Rim Shopping Center. All closed, meaning the forthcoming Dominion location will mark the chain's return.
