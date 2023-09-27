San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's to be featured on America's Best Restaurants series

Lucy Cooper's officials shared the details In a Facebook post, revealing that filming for the forthcoming episode will take place this Thursday from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. The restaurant encouraged customers to show up to its 16080 San Pedro Ave. location, grab a bite and take a peek behind the scenes.
This isn't the first time Lucy Cooper's has attracted national media attention. Chef-owner Braunda Smith has appeared on Food Network competitions Chopped and Guy’s Grocery Games.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed