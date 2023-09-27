BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's to be featured on America's Best Restaurants series

The YouTube series will be filming this Thursday at the restaurant's San Pedro Avenue location.

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 5:08 pm

click to enlarge Chef-owner Braunda Smith of Lucy Coopers Ice House stands in the kitchen of her restaurant. - Courtesy Photo / Lucy Cooper's Ice House
Courtesy Photo / Lucy Cooper's Ice House
Chef-owner Braunda Smith of Lucy Coopers Ice House stands in the kitchen of her restaurant.
Lucy Cooper’s Ice House is about to get another shot of media exposure, this time via the YouTube series America's Best Restaurants.

Lucy Cooper's officials shared the details In a Facebook post, revealing that filming for the forthcoming episode will take place this Thursday from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. The restaurant encouraged customers to show up to its 16080 San Pedro Ave. location, grab a bite and take a peek behind the scenes.

This isn't the first time Lucy Cooper's has attracted national media attention. Chef-owner Braunda Smith has appeared on Food Network competitions Chopped and Guy’s Grocery Games.

