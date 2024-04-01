Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio's Maui Mike’s now slinging Hawaiian flavors at new brick-and-mortar location

The new shop is located near San Antonio's Five Points neighborhood.

By on Mon, Apr 1, 2024 at 4:37 pm

Maui Mike's is now serving up its Hawaiian fried rice bowls at a new brick and mortar shop.
Facebook / Maui Mike's Burgers, Fries, Surf & Turf SATX
Maui Mike's is now serving up its Hawaiian fried rice bowls at a new brick and mortar shop.
Maui Mike's — which previously operated a small fleet of food trucks around San Antonio — has opened a brick-and-mortar location near San Antonio's Five Points neighborhood.

The Hawaiian-inspired burger concept at located at 1022 N. Main Ave., near Crockett Park., according to a social media post announcing its March 30 grand opening.
Maui Mike's doles out burgers, fries, onion rings and milkshakes with island flair. The new standalone operation's menu includes new additions such as California-style burritos, fish and shrimp tacos. It also serves up the island favorite loco moco: a bed of white rice topped with a ground beef patty, egg and gravy.

Also on the menu are Hawaiian fried rice bowls and plate lunches featuring roasted pork, garlic shrimp, teriyaki beef and teriyaki chicken entrees.

Maui Mike's is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to its Google Business page.

March 20, 2024

