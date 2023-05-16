San Antonio's Mon Chou Chou and Cappy's land on OpenTable's list of most popular brunch spots

The pair of San Antonio restaurants landed on reservation website OpenTable's annual list of the 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots. Only three other Texas restaurants made the list, those being a'Bouzy in Houston, Ida Claire in Addison and Steiner Ranch Steakhouse in Austin.
OpenTable compiled its list by analyzing 13 million verified reviews between March 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023. It rated its winners by overall diner ratings, total number of reviews and other factors. The results span 22 states, with California taking the largest share.
Electric Alamo Heights staple Cappy's Restaurant, 5011 Broadway, had an average rating of 4.8 stars and more than 4,000 reviews, according to the site. Meanwhile the Pearl's Brasserie Man Chou Chou, 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 2, Suite 2102, has a 4.8-star rating with and some 2,000 reviews.
