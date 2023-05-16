San Antonio's Mon Chou Chou and Cappy's land on OpenTable's list of most popular brunch spots

Only three other Texas restaurants earned spots on the list of 100 brunch favorites.

By on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 12:23 pm

click to enlarge Brasserie Mon Chou Chou, has a 4.8-star rating and some 2,000 reviews. - Instagram / brasseriemonchouchou
Instagram / brasseriemonchouchou
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou, has a 4.8-star rating and some 2,000 reviews.
Brunch reservations at Brasserie Mon Chou Chou and Cappy's Restaurant soon may be harder to come by.

The pair of San Antonio restaurants landed on reservation website OpenTable's annual list of the 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots. Only three other Texas restaurants made the list, those being a'Bouzy in Houston, Ida Claire in Addison and Steiner Ranch Steakhouse in Austin.

OpenTable compiled its list by analyzing 13 million verified reviews between March 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023. It rated its winners by overall diner ratings, total number of reviews and other factors. The results span 22 states, with California taking the largest share.

Electric Alamo Heights staple Cappy's Restaurant, 5011 Broadway, had an average rating of 4.8 stars and more than 4,000 reviews, according to the site. Meanwhile the Pearl's Brasserie Man Chou Chou, 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 2, Suite 2102, has a 4.8-star rating with and some 2,000 reviews.

