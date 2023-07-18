Northwest San Antonio will soon welcome new late-night spot Never Late Diner

Unsplash / Alina Grubnyak A neon "open 24 hours" sign.

Night owls and early birds alike will soon have a spot just for them, as plans for Never Late Diner, a new 24-hour eatery, emerge.Never Late Diner will open later this summer at 6420 N.W. Loop 410, near Ingram Park Mall. The massive space has capacity for more than 300 guests, who will be able to snack on breakfast, lunch and dinner items, all with a puro SA twist.Owner David Amrollah told thethat Never Late’s menu is a combination of items he enjoys personally — “I'm a huge fan of Shepherd's Pie. I love Shepherd's Pie, so I made that one of the specials” — and chef Eric Litaker’s unique creations.“We've got a really good chef, he’s a super creative kid, and kind of the brains behind it,” owner Amrollah said of Litaker. “That Big Red pancake has been something he's been trying to dial in for a long time.”You read that right: a pancake made with Big Red batter and topped with soda-tinged syrup. You can even make your pancake platter ultrawith a side of barbacoa. The menu also includes dinner plates such as marinated strip steak and pork chop al pastor, as well as sandwiches, French toast and Benedict plates.Amrollah said he’s striving to provide options to those who work overnight or late night shifts, as well as first responders — and those who just need a bite to eat after a wild night.“Since the pandemic, everything closing down, I’m trying to bring a little bit of that old, normal feel of something open 24 hours,” Amrollah said. “I come from the service industry. I remember the two o'clock, three o'clock morning meals on the way home, or a cup of coffee in between shifts, even for police officers that just want to take a break.”Amrollah anticipates an Aug. 1 opening date. The diner will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.