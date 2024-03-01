FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio’s popular Wayne's Wings will open a third location this summer

According to a social media post from the company, the projected opening date for outpost number three is June 1.

By on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 at 1:54 pm

Chicken wing haven Wayne’s Wings will grace the Alamo City with a third location this summer, this one on the city’s West side.

The business shared the news on social media Thursday, noting that the projected opening date for outpost number three is June 1.

"So Happy to Announce we will be Opening at 7870 Culebra Road Suite 12 , San Antonio, TX 78251," the post reads. The new spot will open in the same business strip as a Rios Barbacoa and a Papa John's Pizza.

Since 2016, Wayne’s has been doling out wings in a variety of unique flavors, including a sweet-and-savory funnel cake-inspired sauce and sweet mustard Texas honey bee, the latter of which features chile, cayenne and honey notes.

Wayne’s flagship store is located at 4453 Walzem Road. Its second opened in 2021 at 11600 Bandera Road, Suite 116.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

February 21, 2024

