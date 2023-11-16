San Antonio's Rios Southtown Barbacoa relocating to new digs

Facebook / Rios Southtown Barbacoa
Rios Southtown Barbacoa will leave its Probandt Street home in December.
San Antonio's beloved Rios Southtown Barbacoa has has outgrown the building it's called home since 2019. But fans of slow-roasted meat shouldn’t fret: the eatery isn’t venturing far from its longtime digs at 317 Probandt St.
Owner Lenny Ann Rios-Chavez told news site MySA
the restaurant will jump to a space at the corner of South Flores and Bank streets sometime next month. The new location, 2316 South Flores St., will be able to accommodate more sit-down diners, she added.
The new spot also will feature a collaboration with Alley Cat Coffee, which currently parks its mobile java operation in front of the Probandt shop. Rios-Chavez didn't elaborate on what that new partnership will look like, however.
Rios-Chavez's homegrown mini-chain operates four area locations, and it's been voted Best Barbacoa in San Antonio
by Current
readers three times since 2019. The Southtown shop operates from 7:30 a.m. until sellout Saturday and Sunday.
