San Antonio's Sawasdee Thai Cuisine culls 94-item menu to avoid raising prices

Sawasdee Thai Cuisine is located at 6407 Blanco Road.
San Antonio's award-winning Sawasdee Thai Cuisine will cull its 94-item menu to avoid raising its prices, the restaurant's owner said in a Facebook post.
The 20-year-old eatery, located at 6407 Blanco Road, alerted fans about the plan in a Sunday message, noting that management will begin removing less-popular menu items in coming weeks.
"This will allow us to decrease our inventory and help reduce overhead cost, so we can keep offering our dishes at the same prices they have been," the post read. "We want to keep our prices where they are at and continue to serve everyone our most popular of dishes."
However, some menu items that get the chop may return as specials, Sawasdee's owners added.
The change comes as U.S. restaurants nationwide struggle with costs in a post-COVID-19 world. According to the National Restaurant Association's 2024 State of the Restaurant Industry
, 97% of operators said their restaurants a grappling with higher food prices, and 38% say they were unprofitable last year.
