Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio's Sawasdee Thai Cuisine culls 94-item menu to avoid raising prices

The 20-year-old restaurant is among the many struggling to contain higher food costs.

By on Mon, Mar 11, 2024 at 11:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
Sawasdee Thai Cuisine is located at 6407 Blanco Road. - Facebook / Sawasdee Thai Cuisine
Facebook / Sawasdee Thai Cuisine
Sawasdee Thai Cuisine is located at 6407 Blanco Road.
San Antonio's award-winning Sawasdee Thai Cuisine will cull its 94-item menu to avoid raising its prices, the restaurant's owner said in a Facebook post.

The 20-year-old eatery, located at 6407 Blanco Road, alerted fans about the plan in a Sunday message, noting that management will begin removing less-popular menu items in coming weeks.

"This will allow us to decrease our inventory and help reduce overhead cost, so we can keep offering our dishes at the same prices they have been," the post read. "We want to keep our prices where they are at and continue to serve everyone our most popular of dishes."

However, some menu items that get the chop may return as specials, Sawasdee's owners added.

The change comes as U.S. restaurants nationwide struggle with costs in a post-COVID-19 world. According to the National Restaurant Association's 2024 State of the Restaurant Industry, 97% of operators said their restaurants a grappling with higher food prices, and 38% say they were unprofitable last year.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's award-winning Second Pitch Beer to serve its last pint this Saturday

By Nina Rangel

Second Pitch Beer Co. will close permanently March 9.

San Antonio coffee spot Olla Express launches GoFundMe for owner injured in crash

By Nina Rangel

Olla Express is asking for community support after its owner was injured in a car accident that also damaged its distinctive Combi bus.

Full Belly Cafe + Bar, Hoops: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Full Belly Cafe + Bar will open its second location March 5.

Big Texas Fun Crawfish Boil returns to San Antonio for seventh year

By Nina Rangel

The seventh-annual Big Texas Fun Crawfish Festival kicks off this Friday.

Non-alcoholic beers have improved, and San Antonio stores carry some worth a sip

By Ron Bechtol

Athletic Brewing, Nada, Samuel Adams and Best Day Brewing all offer non-alcoholic beer options.

Golden Meals Moroccan offers many flavors, excels when it sticks to its home turf

By Ron Bechtol

Golden Meals specializes in traditional Moroccan tagines along with a wide selection of Eastern-Mediterranean dishes.

San Antonio's icehouses have evolved, but they still fulfill a community need to gather

By Nina Rangel

Southtown's The Friendly Spot is one of San Antonio's most recognizable icehouses.

San Antonio Icehouse Week returns with giveaways, discounts and more

By Nina Rangel

Icehouse Week was created in 2022 by Jody Newman and Kent Oliver.
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us