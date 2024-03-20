San Antonio's Sichuan House appearing on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Facebook / Sichuan House
Guy Fieri, host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, leaves SA's Sichuan House.
San Antonio dining spots are continuing their tour of Flavortown.
Sichuan House will be the latest Alamo City eatery featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
. The beloved Chinese restaurant follows The Jerk Shack and Julia's Bistro & Bar, both of which were featured on celebrity chef Guy Fieri's show this month.
Sichuan House's owners shared the news in a Monday social media post, noting that its episode, "From Spicy to Sticky," will air Friday, March 29, at 8 p.m.
In the episode, "we bring the Sichuan heat to [Fieri], 'channeling traditional Chinese with a dynamite duck dish and pork belly bowl,'" the post reads.
Sichuan House, located at 3505 Wurzbach Road, is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed