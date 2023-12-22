San Antonio's South Barbecue & Kitchen and Tre Trattoria praised in Forbes article

Instagram / tre_trattoria
Tre Trattoria is known for Italian specialties like its squid ink pasta with mussels.
San Antonio eateries South Barbecue & Kitchen and Tre Trattoria have received a shoutout from Forbes
in an article about the Alamo City’s culinary chops.
The Dec. 20 piece, titled “San Antonio Is Proving Itself One Of Texas’ Most Progressive Cities In Growth, Culture And Terrific Food, Part One
,” chronicled writer John Mariani’s recent visit — his first in 15 years.
Mariani waxes poetic about several dishes from Jason Dady’s Tre Trattoria, 200 West Jones, from “excellent” thin-crusted goat cheese pizza to “sumptuous” pasta alla bolognese and “a very flavorful, very juicy trout with crispy skin.” He also recommended the Italian joint’s vanilla panna cotta with Campari-laced berry compote, rosewater and Italian meringue crumble.
Tre Trattoria opened at its current location — inside the San Antonio Museum of Art's repurposed Hops Building — in 2018. It’s known for antipasto, fresh pastas, cast iron pizzas, gnocchi and flatbread, as well as an extensive wine selection.
Forbes
’ Mariani also nodded to South Barbecue & Kitchen, 2011 Mission Road, for meats that “are gently smoked and extremely tender,” as well as a hefty pulled pork sandwich and the barbecue tacos.
South BBQ & Kitchen was opened by Andrew Samia of Dignowity Meats on the city's East Side in 2018. It's known for its meaty wares, prepared via a massive pit that anchors its South SA space.
