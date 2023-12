San Antonio's South Barbecue & Kitchen and Tre Trattoria praised in Forbes article

Instagram / tre_trattoria Tre Trattoria is known for Italian specialties like its squid ink pasta with mussels.

San Antonio eateries South Barbecue & Kitchen and Tre Trattoria have received a shoutout fromin an article about the Alamo City’s culinary chops.The Dec. 20 piece, titled “ San Antonio Is Proving Itself One Of Texas’ Most Progressive Cities In Growth, Culture And Terrific Food, Part One ,” chronicled writer John Mariani’s recent visit — his first in 15 years.Mariani waxes poetic about several dishes from Jason Dady’s Tre Trattoria, 200 West Jones, from “excellent” thin-crusted goat cheese pizza to “sumptuous” pasta alla bolognese and “a very flavorful, very juicy trout with crispy skin.” He also recommended the Italian joint’s vanilla panna cotta with Campari-laced berry compote, rosewater and Italian meringue crumble.Tre Trattoria opened at its current location — inside the San Antonio Museum of Art's repurposed Hops Building — in 2018. It’s known for antipasto, fresh pastas, cast iron pizzas, gnocchi and flatbread, as well as an extensive wine selection.’ Mariani also nodded to South Barbecue & Kitchen, 2011 Mission Road, for meats that “are gently smoked and extremely tender,” as well as a hefty pulled pork sandwich and the barbecue tacos.South BBQ & Kitchen was opened by Andrew Samia of Dignowity Meats on the city's East Side in 2018. It's known for its meaty wares, prepared via a massive pit that anchors its South SA space.