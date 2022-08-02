San Antonio’s Volare Italian Restaurant holding six-course Art & Tapas dinner

Instagram / volarepizzasa
Volare Italian Restaurant is located inside the historic Olmos Pharmacy.
Volare Italian Restaurant has teamed up with chef and artist Fernando Ortega to host a six-course dinner and photography exhibit featuring tapas, vino and live Spanish music.
click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Volare Italian Restaurant
The multi-course menu features traditional Spanish eats made with ingredients such as Serrano ham.
For the Wednesday, Aug. 24 event, Volare chef Eder Muniz and Ortega — proprietor of I Love Aceite Olive Oil — have crafted a multi-course tapas menu featuring traditional Spanish eats such as pincho morunos, a dish comprised of marinated pork on a skewer cooked over an open flame. Other quintessential Spanish ingredients such as Serrano ham will also be on the menu.
Attendees will peruse photography by Fernando Ortega as live Spanish acoustic music by Galo Gutierrez sets the mood. Ortega left a promising career in law to pursue his passion of bringing authentic Spanish cuisine and olive oil to America. Along the way, he documents his travels through photography, 20 expressions of which will be on display for the duration of the event.
Tickets to the Art & Tapas dinner
run $70 per person and include a bottle of Buezo 2005 Tempranillo — valued at $50, according to Volare officials — to take home as a souvenir.
Volare Italian Restaurant is located at 3902 McCullough Avenue, inside the historic Olmos Pharmacy. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.