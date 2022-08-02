San Antonio’s Volare Italian Restaurant holding six-course Art & Tapas dinner

The $70 ticket price includes a bottle of Buezo 2005 Tempranillo to take home as a souvenir.

By on Tue, Aug 2, 2022 at 4:41 pm

Volare Italian Restaurant is located inside the historic Olmos Pharmacy. - Instagram / volarepizzasa
Instagram / volarepizzasa
Volare Italian Restaurant is located inside the historic Olmos Pharmacy.
Volare Italian Restaurant has teamed up with chef and artist Fernando Ortega to host a six-course dinner and photography exhibit featuring tapas, vino and live Spanish music.

click to enlarge The multi-course menu features traditional Spanish eats made with ingredients such as Serrano ham. - Photo Courtesy Volare Italian Restaurant
Photo Courtesy Volare Italian Restaurant
The multi-course menu features traditional Spanish eats made with ingredients such as Serrano ham.
For the Wednesday, Aug. 24 event, Volare chef Eder Muniz and Ortega — proprietor of I Love Aceite Olive Oil — have crafted a multi-course tapas menu featuring traditional Spanish eats such as  pincho morunos, a dish comprised of marinated pork on a skewer cooked over an open flame. Other quintessential Spanish ingredients such as Serrano ham will also be on the menu.

Attendees will peruse photography by Fernando Ortega as live Spanish acoustic music by Galo Gutierrez sets the mood. Ortega left a promising career in law to pursue his passion of bringing authentic Spanish cuisine and olive oil to America. Along the way, he documents his travels through photography, 20 expressions of which will be on display for the duration of the event.

Tickets to the Art & Tapas dinner run $70 per person and include a bottle of Buezo 2005 Tempranillo — valued at $50, according to Volare officials — to take home as a souvenir.

Volare Italian Restaurant is located at 3902 McCullough Avenue, inside the historic Olmos Pharmacy. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Jacala Mexican Restaurant 606 West Ave. West side institution Jacala burned down in March, marking the end of a chapter for one of the oldest restaurants in the city. The five-alarm fire burned almost everything in the restaurant and was declared a total loss by fire officials as they arrived at the scene. Photo via Google Maps

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022
Francis Bogside 803 S St Mary's St., (210) 369-9192, www.francisbogside.com It isn’t common to see Irish neighborhood bars in San Antonio but Francia Bogside, a rustic chic take on a traditional Irish pub, has changed that narrative for Southtown. This Southtown fave offers upscale pub fare alongside expertly-prepared craft cocktails, wine and beer. Photo via Instagram / francisbogside

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Jacala Mexican Restaurant 606 West Ave. West side institution Jacala burned down in March, marking the end of a chapter for one of the oldest restaurants in the city. The five-alarm fire burned almost everything in the restaurant and was declared a total loss by fire officials as they arrived at the scene. Photo via Google Maps

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022
Francis Bogside 803 S St Mary's St., (210) 369-9192, www.francisbogside.com It isn’t common to see Irish neighborhood bars in San Antonio but Francia Bogside, a rustic chic take on a traditional Irish pub, has changed that narrative for Southtown. This Southtown fave offers upscale pub fare alongside expertly-prepared craft cocktails, wine and beer. Photo via Instagram / francisbogside

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Jacala Mexican Restaurant 606 West Ave. West side institution Jacala burned down in March, marking the end of a chapter for one of the oldest restaurants in the city. The five-alarm fire burned almost everything in the restaurant and was declared a total loss by fire officials as they arrived at the scene. Photo via Google Maps

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022
Francis Bogside 803 S St Mary's St., (210) 369-9192, www.francisbogside.com It isn’t common to see Irish neighborhood bars in San Antonio but Francia Bogside, a rustic chic take on a traditional Irish pub, has changed that narrative for Southtown. This Southtown fave offers upscale pub fare alongside expertly-prepared craft cocktails, wine and beer. Photo via Instagram / francisbogside

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists

Trending

San Antonio restaurant Krazy Katsu makes its debut selling — a lot of — Japanese fried chicken

By Nina Rangel

Krazy Katsu's sandwiches feature herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken breast.

Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate opening of first San Antonio store with free drinks

By Nina Rangel

Black Rock Coffee Bar will give away free drinks on Friday, Aug. 5.

Texas-based Tito's Vodka's selling empty cans for $20. But the proceeds aid nonprofits.

By Nina Rangel

Texas-based Tito's Vodka this week debuted a new reusable drinking vessel to raise money for nonprofits.

Owners of San Antonio cocktail mainstay The Modernist tease second concept called La Ruina

By Nina Rangel

La Ruina will serve up “rum and more,” but that's all we know so far.

Also in Food & Drink

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food & Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

By Ron Bechtol

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food &amp; Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

South Presa Street's three new bar additions offer differing takes on light and shade

By Ron Bechtol

Bar Ludivine, another South Presa newcomer, bills itself as a destination for both cocktails and lesser-known wines.

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us