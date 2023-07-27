San Antonio's Whataburger giving out free burgers to celebrate its 73rd anniversary

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Whataburger A Whataburger Whatameal sits on a table at one of the chain's 950 restaurants.

Whataburger will celebrate its 73rd birthday Tuesday, Aug. 8, a date the San Antonio-based chain is declaring the first-ever "National Whataburger Day."The cool news is that the company is getting the party started with free hamburgers for the faithful. On August 7 and 8, those active on its Whataburger Rewards app will receive an in-app offer for a free Whataburger with no purchase necessary.What does it mean to be an “active” user, you may ask? According to Whataburger officials, it means you have placed at least one order on the app within the past 12 months. The digital offer can only be redeemed once.Whataburger currently operates 950 locations in 14 states.