San Antonio's Wow Wow Lemonade to close permanently at the end of the month

The business shared the news on social media, noting that its model of serving up lemonade, acai bowls and smoothies with a Hawaiian touch was 'not sustainable.'

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 1:29 pm

Wow Wow Lemonade's Mangonada Bowl was on special all summer.
Instagram / wowwowlemonadesanantonio
Wow Wow Lemonade's Mangonada Bowl was on special all summer.
San Antonio’s sole Wow Wow Lemonade location will say goodbye to its Alamo City Ohana this month.

The business shared the news on social media last week, noting that its model of serving up lemonade, acai bowls and smoothies with a Hawaiian touch was “not sustainable.”

“With a heavy heart, we are announcing that Wow Wow Lemonade San Antonio will be closing its doors end of October,” the post read. “It has been an honor to serve you and we thank you for all the support.”

The business also posted that all classic lemonades will be 20% off, all other lemonades 15% off and all acai and smoothie bowls 10% off, while supplies last.

Wow Wow Lemonade began in 2012 as a food trailer in Kihei, Maui, serving acai bowls, cold brew coffee, superfood smoothies, healthy bites and Mason Jar lemonades. The company operates locations across eight different states, including Texas.

Wow Wow Lemonade is located at 4510 N.W. Military Highway, Suite 104. It’s open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.  

